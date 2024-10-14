Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 4,900,000 shares. Approximately 21.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 857,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Forward Air by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 2,329.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.62. The company had a trading volume of 407,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,578. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($23.11). The business had revenue of $643.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.92 million. Forward Air had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 79.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FWRD

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.