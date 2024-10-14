Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the September 15th total of 138,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 237,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
In other news, Director Kevin Schuyler bought 90,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $27,200.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The trade was a 900.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 199,048 shares of company stock valued at $56,366. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of FRZA stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. Forza X1 has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.70.
Forza X1, Inc focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. Forza X1, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida.
