Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the September 15th total of 138,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 237,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forza X1

In other news, Director Kevin Schuyler bought 90,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $27,200.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The trade was a 900.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 199,048 shares of company stock valued at $56,366. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Forza X1 alerts:

Forza X1 Price Performance

Shares of FRZA stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. Forza X1 has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

Forza X1 Company Profile

Forza X1 ( NASDAQ:FRZA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Forza X1, Inc focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. Forza X1, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forza X1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forza X1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.