Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the September 15th total of 178,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 855.0 days.
Fraport Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FPRUF remained flat at $52.38 during trading hours on Monday. Fraport has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.65.
About Fraport
