Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the September 15th total of 178,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 855.0 days.

Fraport Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FPRUF remained flat at $52.38 during trading hours on Monday. Fraport has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.65.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

