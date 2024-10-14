Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $144.63 and last traded at $144.08, with a volume of 146788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Freshpet from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

Freshpet Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 788.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,320.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,666,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,492,000 after buying an additional 22,759 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 721,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after buying an additional 141,615 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

