FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 198.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,543. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.25.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

