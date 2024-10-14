Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, October 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Future Generation Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Future Generation Australia Stock Performance
Future Generation Australia Company Profile
Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.
