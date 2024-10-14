Gala (GALA) Price Reaches $0.0233 on Top Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Gala token can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $814.84 million and approximately $86.35 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 37,001,678,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,977,517,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

