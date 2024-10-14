Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Short Interest Update

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,900 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the September 15th total of 233,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 382.7 days.

Genel Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GEGYF remained flat at $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. Genel Energy has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco.

