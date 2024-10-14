Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Short Interest Update

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,900 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the September 15th total of 233,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 382.7 days.
Genel Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GEGYF remained flat at $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. Genel Energy has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.
About Genel Energy
