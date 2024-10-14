Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stake Lifted by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.17% of Generac worth $16,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Generac by 831.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 214,322 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Generac by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $1,053,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Generac by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Generac by 432.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,697,000 after acquiring an additional 318,664 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $173.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $175.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.45.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

