General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in General Dynamics by 2,189.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 374,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,572,000 after buying an additional 357,861 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in General Dynamics by 879.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,148,000 after purchasing an additional 305,624 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,216,599,000 after purchasing an additional 293,316 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,347,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,119,000 after purchasing an additional 262,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 174.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 384,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,458,000 after purchasing an additional 244,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $298.90. 38,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,139. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $232.29 and a 1-year high of $309.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.06.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

