General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Lessened by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $299.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $232.29 and a 12 month high of $309.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.71.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

