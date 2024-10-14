General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in General Electric by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

GE stock opened at $191.16 on Monday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $191.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.50. The company has a market capitalization of $209.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

