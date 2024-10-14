General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $70.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,314.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

