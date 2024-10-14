General Motors (NYSE:GM) Downgraded by DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut General Motors from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of General Motors from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.16.

Get General Motors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

General Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $417,307.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in General Motors by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in General Motors by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.