GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,485 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.23% of GeoPark worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter worth about $2,929,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GeoPark by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,246,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after acquiring an additional 61,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GeoPark by 3,251.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 379,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 368,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

GPRK stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $463.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32. GeoPark Limited has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.74 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 60.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

GPRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GeoPark from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

