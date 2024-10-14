GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GFL stock traded up C$0.22 on Monday, reaching C$55.67. The company had a trading volume of 105,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,280. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$55.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.89. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of C$36.56 and a 12 month high of C$59.00. The stock has a market cap of C$21.20 billion, a PE ratio of -27.16, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.06 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 1.6545901 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GFL Environmental

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 8,820 shares of GFL Environmental stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.91, for a total value of C$352,018.55. In other news, Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 8,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.91, for a total value of C$352,018.55. Also, Senior Officer Mindy Beth Gilbert sold 7,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.86, for a total value of C$424,232.38. Insiders sold 987,224 shares of company stock worth $48,703,272 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

