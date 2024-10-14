Gigachad (GIGA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.90 Million

Gigachad (GIGA) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Gigachad token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gigachad has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Gigachad has a total market cap of $445.35 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gigachad Token Profile

Gigachad’s launch date was January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme.

Gigachad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.05109281 USD and is up 10.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $9,606,443.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gigachad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

