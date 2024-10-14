GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.27. 271,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,326,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis raised GigaCloud Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.77.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The company had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCT. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,803,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,663,000. Second Line Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

