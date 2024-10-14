Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 933,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,318 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 2.5% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $78,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $84.95 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.