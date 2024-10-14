Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 11,000 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 43.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,144,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 1,261,737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 32.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 391,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 96,312 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 133,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 87,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 21,325 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

PPT opened at $3.69 on Monday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

