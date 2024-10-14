Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,246 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

Oracle stock opened at $175.77 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $178.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.