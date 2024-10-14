Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4,215.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.1 %

AEP opened at $98.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.01 and a 12 month high of $105.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

