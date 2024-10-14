Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 27,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 383,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,034,000 after acquiring an additional 109,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 37,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Up 1.9 %

AWK stock opened at $138.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.37. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $150.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AWK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.