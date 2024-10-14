GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GTLB. Scotiabank lifted their target price on GitLab from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

Get GitLab alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GitLab

GitLab Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.70. The company had a trading volume of 329,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,549. GitLab has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.05.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,180. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $75,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,254.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,180. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,255 shares of company stock worth $2,667,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,096,000 after buying an additional 1,070,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in GitLab by 78.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,040,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,437 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in GitLab by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,242,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 168.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,196,000 after purchasing an additional 747,712 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at $49,196,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.