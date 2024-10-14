Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Short Interest Up 21.4% in September

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOODN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

Gladstone Commercial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. This is a boost from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

