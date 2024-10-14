Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of GAINL opened at $26.18 on Monday. Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76.
About Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028
