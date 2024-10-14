Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.0%.

GAIN traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 340,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,824. The company has a market capitalization of $511.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $14.96.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 78.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

