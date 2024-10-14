Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.45 and last traded at $57.45, with a volume of 19041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

