GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

GlycoMimetics Trading Up 4.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at GlycoMimetics

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.06. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 363,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $87,347.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,966,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,027.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 911,859 shares of company stock worth $205,659. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 204,227 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 483.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 685,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 340,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

