Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the September 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Gold Reserve Stock Down 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:GDRZF opened at $2.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $249.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.70. Gold Reserve has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

