Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT Raised to $94.00 at Piper Sandler

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.89% from the stock’s previous close.

GSHD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $90.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $94.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 145.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $195,225.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $894,697.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,051.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $195,225.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,113. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,428,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,956,000 after buying an additional 879,959 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 407.4% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 533,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 428,355 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after purchasing an additional 308,312 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 35.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,179,000 after purchasing an additional 110,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,839.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 109,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 104,273 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

