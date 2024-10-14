Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the September 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 758,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.63. 62,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,576. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.12. Graco has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $1,606,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $720,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

