Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 49.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN traded up $1.71 on Monday, reaching $475.75. The stock had a trading volume of 131,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,781. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $483.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $465.85 and a 200 day moving average of $449.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

