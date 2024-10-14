Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,046,485,000 after buying an additional 184,480 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,931,328,000 after acquiring an additional 100,139 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,980,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,271,000 after purchasing an additional 569,690 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $413.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $409.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $378.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $420.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

