GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,400 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the September 15th total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Up 17.5 %

TSDD stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $38.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55.

Get GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSDD. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.