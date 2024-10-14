Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 30136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GDYN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Grid Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GDYN

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,460,901 shares in the company, valued at $50,390,718.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Grid Dynamics news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 913,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $11,691,353.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,889,183 shares in the company, valued at $177,781,542.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,460,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,390,718.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 971,387 shares of company stock worth $12,466,214 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.