Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 2,362 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,016 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,543,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,683 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,461 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.31. 1,062,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,933,719. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average of $98.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

