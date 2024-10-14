Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2,235.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,353 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 29,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 651,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.01. 2,820,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,213,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

