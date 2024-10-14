Grove Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,489. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.