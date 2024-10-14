Grove Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,693 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

Walmart stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.21. 3,444,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,214,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $645.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $81.60.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,335,272 shares of company stock valued at $958,101,276. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.