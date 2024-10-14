Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.70 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.65.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

TXN stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.84. 774,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,449,066. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.55. The company has a market cap of $189.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.