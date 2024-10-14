Grove Bank & Trust Has $20.30 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVV traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $586.43. 564,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,193,230. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $586.60. The company has a market capitalization of $506.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $560.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

