Grove Bank & Trust Has $872,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,903,374,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,102.4% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 810,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,780,000 after buying an additional 743,402 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,597,000 after purchasing an additional 464,954 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7,932.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,959,000 after purchasing an additional 438,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 878.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 397,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,608,000 after buying an additional 356,512 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.75.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $521.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $493.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.91. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $521.83. The firm has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 EPS for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

