Grove Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 979.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $392.30. 291,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,872. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $393.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

