Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Down 16.4% in September

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBAB. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 47,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 119,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 61,352 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 37,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

GBAB stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $16.84. 46,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,750. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

