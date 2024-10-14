Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of GBAB opened at $16.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $18.52.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
