Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Stock Price Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. 7,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 12,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guild from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Guild from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guild from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.18 million, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.21. Guild had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $285.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.97 million. Research analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 8.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Guild by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Guild by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,497,000. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

