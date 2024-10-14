GXChain (GXC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $26.93 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

