Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HAE

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $74.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.88. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $97.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $336.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.