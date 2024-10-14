Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives $143.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $174.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $177.62.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 24.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 32.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.